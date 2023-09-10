Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Discussions on BJP-JD(S) LS poll understanding not yet final: Yediyurappa

Days after stating that BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, veteran leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa

"As Modiji is busy with other issues, most probably there may be discussion after a couple of days. Till now no discussions have taken place. We will have to wait and see," Yediyurappa said.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days after stating that BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, veteran leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said discussions in this regard have not reached finality yet.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amith Shah, who are busy with other responsibilities, may discuss and decide on the issue in a couple of days.
"As Modiji is busy with other issues, most probably there may be discussion after a couple of days. Till now no discussions have taken place. We will have to wait and see," Yediyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "When I spoke earlier, things had not come to any finality. Even now there is no finality. Prime Minister, Amit Shah and other leaders will discuss and decide, until then we will have to wait. I feel as Modiji and others are busy today and tomorrow, discussions may happen in two to three days."

Yediyurappa on Friday said the BJP will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, an announcement that shot up the political temperature in the State.
The veteran leader, who is also a BJP parliamentary board member, had said that as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.
However, on Saturday, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said discussions regarding BJP and his party contesting the Lok Sabha polls together are still in the initial phase.

Also Read

BJP will come back with absolute majority in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Karnataka BJP has not done injustice to Muslims, says Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa holds roadshow as son Vijayendra set to file nomination

Karnataka Assembly elections: Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Security to all parties in Naxal-affected areas, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel initiates 700-bed hospital project in Raipur

CM Zoramthanga compares plight of displaced people to MNF's struggle

Govt policy benefits rich: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at PM Modi at Raj rally

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does, says Rahul Gandhi in Paris

The BJP had swept the 2019 LS polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : B S Yediyurappa BJP JDS

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon