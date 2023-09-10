CM Zoramthanga compares plight of displaced people to MNF's struggle

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga made a moving comparison between the suffering of the displaced people from Manipur and the difficult times experienced by the Mizo National Front (MNF) during the time they sought refuge in East Pakistan, according to an EastMojo report.



Zoramthanga praised the Mizo Students' Union for their efforts to help displaced people who are seeking safety in Mizoram. He emphasised the importance of providing shelter and support to their fellowmen who come from neighbouring states and other countries and commended them for their charitable work.



He made the remarks while addressing the Mizo Students' Union General Conference held in the Thenzawl auditorium. "It is a privilege that we have Mizoram, the most peaceful state in the world, which can provide refuge to our brethren seeking peace and shelter," the Mizoram chief minister said at the event.



Zorathanga compared the current plight of displaced persons to the challenging times faced by the Mizo community when the demand for a separate state was made.



He recollected the sense of tranquillity they experienced upon reaching East Pakistan, an emotion he said was challenging to describe. Zoramthanga underlined the parallel between those experiences and the present situation, highlighting the importance of providing refuge to those in need.



The Mizoram chief minister has vocally expressed support for the Kuki-Zo of Manipur several times. He has also been critical of the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, despite being a part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The MNF currently governs Mizoram. The MNF has 28 members in the state assembly, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six MLAs, the Congress five and the BJP one.