Do you back Rahul's demand of removing 50% cap on reservations: Cong to VP

Do you back Rahul's demand of removing 50% cap on reservations: Cong to VP

During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi had said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place

Reservation is not against meritocracy, said Rahul Gandhi. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 15 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Hitting back at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his apparent attack at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation, the Congress on Sunday asked Dhankhar if he supports the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha's demand of removal of 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.
The opposition party's jibe came after Dhankhar said, "A person from a constitutional post saying on a foreign land that reservation should be ended underscores the same anti-constitutional mindset. The baton of prejudices against reservation has been handed over. It is the same old anti-constitutional mindset."

"Reservation is not against meritocracy, but it is the soul of the country and the Constitution. It is an affirmative action and not negative. It is not depriving someone of opportunity but hand holding those who are pillars of strength of the society," the vice president said addressing a public event in Mumbai.
Reacting to the remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X, "Mr Rahul Gandhi has demanded removal of the 50% limit on reservations for SC/STs & OBCs. Do you support this demand of the Congress, Mr @VPIndia?"

During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi had said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which he said is not the case right now.
Later, at a press interaction in the US, Gandhi had said, "Somebody misquoted me saying that I am against reservation. I have been saying again and again and again, we are going to increase reservations beyond 50 per cent.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Vice President Indian National Congress Reservation quota

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

