Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Doctor rape-murder: TMC, BJP to hold protests, rallies in Kolkata today

Doctor rape-murder: TMC, BJP to hold protests, rallies in Kolkata today

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Mahila Morcha members would lock the office from the outside

Protest, Bengal Bandh, Bengal Protest, Kolkata Protest

BJP workers and supporters block railway tracks at Shantipur station during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh). (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The city is set for a series of rallies and demonstrations on Friday, protesting the rape-murder of a doctor, with political parties and several civil society organisations planning to take to the streets.
Both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP will hold demonstrations, as the protests enter their third week.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Frustrated by the alleged inaction of the state women's commission, the BJP's women's wing will march to the commission office, accusing it of partisanship since the discovery of the victim's body on August 9.
BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Mahila Morcha members would lock the office from the outside.
The BJP will continue its sit-in protest at Esplanade for the second day on Friday, part of a week-long series demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation and justice for the victim.
Meanwhile, the TMC plans to stage college protests across Bengal, advocating for the Centre to pass a law mandating capital punishment for rapists. The party will hold sit-ins at every block on August 31.
On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra today

JP Nadda, Nadda

JP Nadda expresses condolences on demise of ex-Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP's poll body meets to finalise candidates for Haryana assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

News updates: Union WCD Minister criticises Bengal CM, urges her to focus on women's safety

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

Jan Dhan Yojana UPA-era scheme renamed by Modi govt, says Chidambaram

Topics : BJP TMC Kolkata West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon