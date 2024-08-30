Doctor rape-murder: TMC, BJP to hold protests, rallies in Kolkata today

The city is set for a series of rallies and demonstrations on Friday, protesting the rape-murder of a doctor, with political parties and several civil society organisations planning to take to the streets.

Both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP will hold demonstrations, as the protests enter their third week.

Frustrated by the alleged inaction of the state women's commission, the BJP's women's wing will march to the commission office, accusing it of partisanship since the discovery of the victim's body on August 9.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Mahila Morcha members would lock the office from the outside.