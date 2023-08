Does Congress require Rahul to break morale of Indian forces: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday flagged a 2008 MoU between the Congress and Chinese Community Party to target Rahul Gandhi, asking if the agreement required him to work against India's interests and to hurt the morale of Indian forces.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack came hours after Gandhi reiterated his charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion during the early weeks of the Ladakh standoff that China had not captured any part of Indian territory was an "absolute lie". "The whole of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land," Gandhi told reporters.

Hitting back, Bhatia said China captured over 43,000 sq km of Indian land when Jawaharlal Nehru was prime minister and asked if Gandhi believed the stalwart Congress leader and his great grandfather was a "traitor". The term 'gaddar' (traitor) was used by Gandhi recently for those who "gave away a part of Bharat Mata" to China, the BJP leader noted.

Gandhi should disclose the details of the MoU signed between the Congress and the CCP, he said, alleging it has been claimed the agreement requires him to "spy" against India and to break to morale of Indian forces when they act decisively against the Chinese.

Does this MoU also require to him to mock a prime minister, who is the protective shield for every citizen and has elevated India's global stature, as "surrender Modi"," Bhatia asked in a reference to Gandhi's earlier barb at him.

Noting that China had also donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Bhatia asked if this "bribe" is the reason behind his statements "against" India.

He asserted that no one can dare to capture an inch of Indian land under Modi's leadership. The people of India will bless him again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the BJP will retain power with a bigger mandate, Bhatia said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi termed "very serious" the issue of China releasing a "standard map" that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, saying the neighbouring country had already taken India's land in Ladakh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the issue.

Gandhi told reporters, "I have just returned from Ladakh and I have been saying for years that what the PM has said, that not one inch of land has been lost in Ladakh, is an absolute lie. The whole of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land.