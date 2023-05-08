close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sonia's 'K'taka's sovereignty' reveals conspiracy to divide India: Anurag

Anurag Thakur alleged that Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi's reference to "Karnataka's sovereignty" has revealed the party's "deep conspiracy to disintegrate India"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday alleged that Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi's reference to "Karnataka's sovereignty" has revealed the party's "deep conspiracy to disintegrate India".

Thakur's strong reaction came after the official Twitter handle of the Congress posted,"CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

"By referring to 'Karnataka's sovereignty', Sonia Gandhi Ji, you have revealed the Congress' deep conspiracy to disintegrate India," Thakur said on Twitter.

He said people have not forgotten how the Congress government, going against public sentiment, mischievously introduced a separate flag for Karnataka to mock the BJP's allegiance to the 'One Nation, One Flag'.

Ahead of the 2018 assembly polls, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had approved a new design for a state flag for Karnataka and sent a proposal to the central government.

"Neither Sonia Gandhi Ji nor her party ever accepted India as a nation. Kannadigas will foil the Congress's game plan," Thakur claimed.

The BJP also moved the Election Commission seeking action against Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of the Congress party for her use of the term "sovereignty" for Karnataka during the state poll campaign.

Also Read

Rahul dons 'pheran' in Kashmir's cold as Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to close

Winter Session: Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

After 6 days in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal

Harpal Singh Bilari-led BKU faction to support Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jharkhand Cong stages 'Sankalp Satyagraha' against Rahul's disqualification

EC notice on 'rate card' ads: Cong seeks time to submit detailed response

BJP moves EC, seeks derecogonition of Cong over K'taka sovereignty remark

Promises and sops: Political parties woo economically sound Karnataka

Karnataka elections: A look at Congress' history here and its importance

Rahul takes bus ride in Bengaluru, interacts with students, working women

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Congress

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

EC notice on 'rate card' ads: Cong seeks time to submit detailed response

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

BJP moves EC, seeks derecogonition of Cong over K'taka sovereignty remark

Sonia Gandhi
1 min read
Premium

Promises and sops: Political parties woo economically sound Karnataka

BJP, Congress
7 min read

Karnataka elections: A look at Congress' history here and its importance

Congress
10 min read

MP polls: Congress announces Rs 1,500 monthly aid for women, LPG at Rs 500

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
4 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

UIDAI
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read
Premium

No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

Esma
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon