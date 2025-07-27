Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Patnaik slams Odisha govt's decision to cancel Bhubaneswar Metro project

Patnaik slams Odisha govt's decision to cancel Bhubaneswar Metro project

Patnaik's reaction came hours after it was reported that the state's BJP government had scrapped the Metro rail project contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

The former chief minister said it has now been learned from the notice by DMRC to contractors that Odisha government has scrapped the Bhubaneswar Metro project | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the Odisha government's decision to cancel the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project initiated during his tenure, saying the move will push the city 10 years back in terms of urban mobility and development.

Patnaik's reaction came hours after it was reported that the state's BJP government had scrapped the Metro rail project contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Taking to social media on Saturday, Patnaik said, "Shocked to know that Bhubaneswar Metro Rail contracts have been cancelled by BJP led #Odisha Govt. It has always been our dream to develop #Bhubaneswar into a world-class city. We have been focusing on world-class sports infrastructure, organising marquee international events, providing seamless modern transport and developing IT ecosystem to transform the temple city into a world-class city."  Stating that the project would have reshaped the way the state capital moves with Mo Bus and other last-mile connectivity, complementing the city transport, Patnaik said that apart from alleviating congestion inside the city significantly, it would have been a huge catalyst for the expansion of the city.

 

"Realising the urgent need of a Metro System for enhanced mobility, we had set a watertight timeline of 2027 for Phase 1 of the project," Patnaik said.

The former chief minister said it has now been learned from the notice by DMRC to contractors that Odisha government has scrapped the Bhubaneswar Metro project.

Also Read

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Balasore student death: Failed system can take life, says Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Odisha ranks 5th in school education, Naveen Patnaik credits BJD's scheme

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik to undergo surgery; party leaders offer prayers at temples

Naveen Patnaik,Odisha CM

Patnaik elected BJD chief for 9th time, urges workers to counter 'BJP lies'

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik files nomination paper for BJD president's post for 9th time

"The double-engine government has betrayed the people of Odisha by cancelling an important project like Metro Rail. The shocking decision will push the city 10 years back," he said.

Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, however, said the state government is earnestly planning a feasible Metro project for the state capital.

He said the previous BJD government did not seek central assistance as it had planned a fully state-funded Rs 5,000-crore project connecting Biju Patnaik International Airport with Trisulia Square.

The minister said the BJP government wanted to execute the project in a joint venture with the Centre's help.

"We will have the Metro rail project differently from the past government's plan, which was not feasible. A new DRP will be prepared and sent to the Centre for approval," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PC Mody, Chairman, CBDT

Rajya Sabha secy general is returning officer for vice presidential poll

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Bihar voter list revision continues to rock Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Former Delhi CM Atishi replaces Pankaj Gupta as head of AAP's Goa unit

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi in tenure, becomes 2nd longest-serving PM

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Oppn MPs tear, throw 'SIR' posters in bin as symbolic rejection of exercise

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha government Metro rail projects BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon