ED being used for character assassination of Opposition leaders: Pilot

He also attacked the government over unemployment in the country

Sachin Pilot

He said protests by farmers in north India underline the problem of policy and intention of the government | ANI Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday alleged the Centre was using probe agencies like ED for "character assassination" of opposition leaders and crushing their voices.
He also attacked the government over unemployment in the country.
"95 per cent of cases the ED has registered are against Opposition leaders but the conviction rate is just one per cent. This means the ED (Enforcement Directorate) is being used for character assassination and crushing the voice of Opposition," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister told reporters.
He said protests by farmers in north India underline the problem of policy and intention of the government.
"Country's assets have gone into the hands of select people because of the policies of the government," Pilot added.

Topics : Sachin Pilot Enforcement Directorate Opposition BJP

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

