Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ED makes 3rd arrest in Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities case in Rajasthan

The central agency early this week had arrested Padamchand Jain, proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by the Union government aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and it is being implemented in Rajasthan by the state's Public Health Engineering (PHE) department | Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has made a fresh arrest in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme being implemented in Rajasthan.
Mahesh Mittal, proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He was produced before a court that sent him to ED custody till June 24.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The central agency early this week had arrested Padamchand Jain, proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company.
The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by the Union government aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and it is being implemented in Rajasthan by the state's Public Health Engineering (PHE) department.
A man named Piyush Jain was the first to be arrested in this case by the federal agency in February.
The agency's investigation found Padamchand Jain and others were involved in giving bribes to public servants in order to obtain illegal protection, obtaining tenders, getting bills sanctioned and covering up irregularities in works executed by them in respect of various tenders received by them from the PHED.
The suspects were also involved in the purchase of stolen goods from Haryana for using the same in their tenders/contracts and had also submitted "fake" work completion letters from IRCON to get PHED contracts, the agency claimed.
The money laundering case of the ED stems from an FIR registered by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) where it was charged Padamchand Jain, Mahesh Mittal, Piyush Jain and others.
Premises in Jaipur and Dausa, including the residential and official premises of senior PHE department officials, former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi and IAS officer and the then additional chief secretary Subodh Agarwal, have been searched by the ED in connection with the probe. Assets worth Rs 11.03 crore have been attached in the case till now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission Enforcement Directorate money laundering case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon