Entire AAP govt in Delhi filled with scams: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday said that the entire Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Delhi is filled with scams and the leaders in their party have corrupt minds.

While talking to ANI, Meenakashi Lekhi said, "This is a government of scams. Be it the construction of roads or mohalla clinics, their PWD minister is corrupt, whatever they have touched in Delhi some kind of corruption is coming out. These are not the cases of irregularities in their governance, this shows their fault in character".

She further stated that the AAP government in Delhi continued corruption in the state thinking that no one will keep a check on them.

"Their minds have gone corrupt. They continued all these scams thinking that there is no one to keep a check on them," Lekhi said.

Earlier former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 this year. Later on March 9, the ED arrested him, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Later in April, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also summoned by ED for questioning in the case.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their account books to evade detection, the probe agencies said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 4 filed a Supplementary charge sheet against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy case.

The supplementary charge has more than 2100 pages. The operating part has 271 pages. The charge has been filed within the stipulated period of 60 days.

The CBI has already filed the charge sheet in the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP government Delhi

First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

