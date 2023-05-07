close

Give tax exemption to The Kerala Story, hold screenings: BJP to Delhi govt

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday demanded that the AAP government give tax exemption to 'The Kerala Story' film and hold its special screenings for girls in the 15-16 age group in the city

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday demanded that the AAP government give tax exemption to 'The Kerala Story' film and hold its special screenings for girls in the 15-16 age group in the city.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the film was based on the "serious issue of love jihad", "religious conversion" and pushing innocent girls into "terrorism".

The Delhi chief minister should promote the film by watching it himself and exempting it from entertainment tax, he said.

"The Kerala Story has been given an 'A' certificate for viewing only by adults, while nowadays the danger of love jihad is gravest for the girls of 15-16 years of age. Therefore, the chief minister should contact the Film Censor Board and get it a 'U/A' certificate for Delhi so that more and more girls belonging to the sensitive category can be made aware by showing this film," Kapoor said.

He said that besides girl students of classes 11 and 12, those who are pursuing graduation also become "easy victims" of "love jihad" and the movie should be shown to them through special shows as well.

The film starring Adah Sharma revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join ISIS.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the film for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.

BJP national president J P Nadda, campaigning in Karnataka, is scheduled to attend a screening of "The Kerala Story" on Sunday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : tax exemption movies BJP Delhi government

First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

