Vote for delivered promises not fake promises: Meenkashi Lekhi to Delhiites

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday accused the AAP of not fulfilling promises made to masses and appealed to the people to vote for the party which worked for them.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

In the Delhi MCD polls, vote for the party which fulfilled its promises and not the one which just made fake promises, she said.

She made the appeal to electorate after casting her vote at South Extension.

Meenakshi Lekhi said: "I am hopeful that the people will vote for the BJP as they have seen what sort of politics the AAP has been doing. AAP came to power promising that electricity rates will be halved and water will be provided for free. However, currently Delhi's domestic power tariff is Rs 8.60 per unit which is the highest in the country. The commercial power unit costs Rs 18 in Delhi."

"Many people couldn't pay the electricity bill, including residents of lepers colony in the national capital... I got solar panels installed for them."

Voting for the MCD polls commenced at 8 a.m. and will conclude by 5.30 p.m.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 17:41 IST

