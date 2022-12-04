Vote for delivered promises not fake promises: Meenkashi Lekhi to Delhiites

-
ALSO READ
Meenakshi Lekhi reaches Kazakhstan, 1st visit to India's strategic partner
Partha owns luxury flat in Kolkata just to keep his dogs: Meenakshi Lekhi
Power engineers body asks govt not to move electricity bill in 'haste'
Meenakshi Lekhi unveils 'Wall of Delhi' mural depicting 75 historical sites
MCD polls today: Delhi set for three-way contest among BJP, AAP and Cong
-
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday accused the AAP of not fulfilling promises made to masses and appealed to the people to vote for the party which worked for them.
In the Delhi MCD polls, vote for the party which fulfilled its promises and not the one which just made fake promises, she said.
She made the appeal to electorate after casting her vote at South Extension.
Meenakshi Lekhi said: "I am hopeful that the people will vote for the BJP as they have seen what sort of politics the AAP has been doing. AAP came to power promising that electricity rates will be halved and water will be provided for free. However, currently Delhi's domestic power tariff is Rs 8.60 per unit which is the highest in the country. The commercial power unit costs Rs 18 in Delhi."
"Many people couldn't pay the electricity bill, including residents of lepers colony in the national capital... I got solar panels installed for them."
Voting for the MCD polls commenced at 8 a.m. and will conclude by 5.30 p.m.
--IANS
dr/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 17:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU