Ex-PM Vajpayee proved how stable govts can be beneficial: Adityanath

The chief minister said the temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya embodying the values and ideals of Vajpayee will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 next year

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:24 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved during his tenure as the prime minister of the country how stable governments can be beneficial and that tradition continues to this day.
He was addressing the 'Atal Geet Ganga Programme' organised on the eve of the former prime minister's birth anniversary here. Adityanath said Vajpayee laid the foundation of schemes benefiting the poor and significant infrastructure projects.
"Former prime minister Vajpayee proved during his tenure how stable governments can be beneficial for the country. The tradition continues today. Even while working for a long time, one can serve the people with values, ideals, and dedication... Whether on domestic or international fronts, Atal Bihari paved the way for the country's growth," he said.
The chief minister said the temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya embodying the values and ideals of Vajpayee will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 next year.
"It is also a wonderful coincidence that this year marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth. He was born on December 25, 1924. Throughout the year, there will be various programmes, and on December 25 next year, we will have the opportunity to witness a grand celebration," he added.
The chief minister also honoured several personalities on the occasion.
During Vajpayee's centenary celebration, the state government would organise grand events at the block, gram panchayat, district, commissionerate, college, university, assembly and state levels.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:24 AM IST

