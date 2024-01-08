Excise policy scam: HC asks ED to respond to Sanjay Singh's bail plea

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary consideration | Photo: Wikipedia

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the investigating agency and listed the matter for further hearing on January 29.

The Rajya Sabha member, arrested by the ED on October 4 last year, has challenged a trial court's December 22 order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Singh, submitted that the senior AAP leader has been in custody for last three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary consideration.