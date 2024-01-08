Sensex (    %)
                        
True power of Shri Ram: Karnataka BJP reacts to Cong circular for temples

The BJP further said that Ram bhakts have pushed Congress to the brink making them realise their end is near

BJP, Congress

ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the "true power of Prabhu Shri Ram," had made the Congress government in Karnataka to issue the recent circular to 34,000 temples in the State to perform a special pooja on January 22 when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in Ayodhya.
The BJP said that the grand old party which was always against Lord Ram is now doing "Ram Japa."
"No..this is not a deep fake video, but the true power of Prabhu Shri Ram. It's ironic that the Congress Party who is always against Prabhu Shri Ram, known for questioning and even ridiculing his existence, are now doing Ram Japa," Karnataka BJP posted on X.
The BJP further said that Ram bhakts have pushed Congress to the brink making them realise their end is near.
"The past has proven, how Ram Sena wiped out Ravana and his entire Kingdom. Similarly, today, Ram bhakts have pushed Congress to the brink making them realise their end is near," they added.
"However, the timeless lesson of Ramayana persists - "evil shall perish". Therefore, regardless of the tactics and tricks Congress does, their end seems inevitable. Such is the eternal cycle, such is the strength of Dharma," it said.
Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday targeted the BJP for taking credit for the Ram Temple, saying "Rajiv Gandhi when he was prime minister, had taken steps to open the Ram temple."
"Who opened that temple? It was locked. Rajiv Gandhi, when he was prime minister, had taken steps to open that (Ram) temple. These BJP people are liars. They don't have any other business other than telling lies and making false propaganda," Reddy told ANI while referring to the opening of locks of the then Babri Mosque in Ayodhya in 1985 by former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Earlier, the chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee invited former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the consecration ceremony.

However, attendance of senior Congress leaders has not yet been confirmed by the party.
Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ram temple Karnataka government Karnataka Congress BJP MLAs

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

