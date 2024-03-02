Sensex (    %)
                        
Five-time MLA Arabinda Dhali resigns from BJD, says will join BJP

Dhali was first elected to the assembly from the Malkangiri seat in a by-election in 1992 on a BJP ticket. He retained the seat for two consecutive terms

BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Five-time MLA Arabinda Dhali on Saturday resigned from the ruling BJD, and said that he would join the opposition BJP.
Dhali, the MLA of Jayadev in Khordha district, said he has sent his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik via e-mail.
He, however, did not mention any reason for his resignation.
Dhali was first elected to the assembly from the Malkangiri seat in a by-election in 1992 on a BJP ticket. He retained the seat for two consecutive terms.
He then joined the BJD, and was elected to the assembly from Jayadev in 2009. He also won the 2019 election from the seat.
He was the transport and corporation minister in Patnaik's government.
Last month, expelled BJD MLAs Pradeep Panigrahy and Prashant Jagdev also joined the BJP. Former state minister Debasis Nayak of the BJD also switched sides recently.
The assembly elections in the state are slated to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

