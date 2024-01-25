Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Five-time MLA, former BJD minister Balabhadra Majhi joins Congress

Five-time MLA and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Balabhadra Majhi has joined the Congress

Congress

Congress (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Five-time MLA and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Balabhadra Majhi has joined the Congress.
Balabhadra joined the Congress at a function held at Bhawanipatna on Wednesday. Congress' Odisha-in-charge Ajoy Kumar, PCC President Sarat Pattanayak, former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das and other senior leaders of the party were present on the occasion.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Majhi was first elected to the Odisha Assembly from Narla in 1990 on a Janata Dal ticket. He was re-elected from Narla in 1995 and later from the Lanjigarh seat in 2000, 2004 and 2014.
After joining the grand old party, Majhi said, "I am a tribal leader. I was part of the team when the party (BJD) was formed. I could not meet my leader and an officer's permission was needed to meet the Chief Minister. As I did not get due respect, I had to quit BJD."
Ahead of the crucial 2024 elections, the Congress has revoked the suspension of senior leaders Mohammed Moquim and Chiranjib Biswal.
The expulsion of former legislator Krushna Chandra Sagaria has also been withdrawn by the Congress, the party said.

Also Read

Congress plans to launch house visit programme 'Ghar Ghar Congress'

Mohammed Siraj's historic spell against Sri Lanka creates many records

Practised a lot to generate outswingers from wide of the crease: Siraj

Shami becomes first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in an ODI cricket match

From mentor to match-winner: How Shami's fortunes turned in World Cup 2023

Amid discord in INDIA bloc, Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to enter Bengal

Andhra Cong charges Rs 25k donation for LS, 10k for Assembly from aspirants

Lok Sabha polls: After Cong-TMC fallout, AAP hints at lone battle in Punjab

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

LS polls: PM Modi may kick-start rally from UP's Bulandshahr on Thursday

Topics : BJP BJD biju janata dal Naveen Pattnaik Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVENational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon