Sensex (0.78%)
71062.23 + 548.03
Nifty (0.72%)
21335.60 + 152.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.82%)
6936.65 + 56.20
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
45564.50 + 30.20
Nifty Bank (0.37%)
47907.85 + 175.55
Heatmap

Odisha CM Patnaik chairs state executive meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The meeting was attended by MPs, MLAs, heads of different wings of the party, district presidents and office-bearers

Naveen Patnaik

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired the party's state executive meeting at party office Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The meeting was attended by MPs, MLAs, heads of different wings of the party, district presidents and office-bearers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the party's state executive meeting, BJD MP Amar Pattnaik said, "This is a regular process and in the meeting, we will discuss the preparations regarding the foundation day of our party which will be celebrated on December 26, party organizational matters and 2024 elections."
Industry Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said that this meeting is important considering the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"There are various development agendas and Lok Sabha polls are on the head. The Party President will take a call on the direction. The final call will be taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," Pratap Keshari Deb said
On Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement that BJP will get 15 Loka Sabha seats and get 45% vote in Odisha, Deb said that it was a very ambitious target.
"He has said that about his cadre. Time will tell who is right and who is wrong. We being the party in the government it is on us to defend our target. We are not setting any targets. The people of Odisha will decide who has kept the promises and stood by them. For the last five elections, development has been the only plank and this time also we have the same plank. People of Odisha will decide," he added.
Former IAS officer and CM Naveen Patnaik's trusted associate V K Pandian also attended the meeting. Pandian recently joined the party. Earlier, he had met several ministers, MPs, MLAs and district presidents in different meetings conducted at Naveen Niwas.
Naveen Patnaik has been the Chief Minister since the year 2000. If BJD returns to power in the state in 2024, CM Patnaik will be on the way to becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of the country.

Also Read

Congress plans to launch house visit programme 'Ghar Ghar Congress'

Fight against corruption in BJD govt: Amit Shah asks Odisha BJP leaders

Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness for floods as monsoon sets in

Odisha CM flags off 190 police vehicles to enhance operational capabilities

Odisha investing Rs 2,500 crore to support millet farmers: CM Patnaik

Bhajan Lal Sharma: An unlikely rise from village sarpanch to Rajasthan CM

Veteran Congress leader K P Viswanathan dies at age of 83 in Kerala

Security arrangements in West Bengal assembly to be beefed up: Speaker

Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

14 Opposition MPs suspended for demanding discussion on security breach

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha Lok Sabha

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon