Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cong leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Nyay Yatra' to enter Madhya Pradesh today

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner

Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Manipur

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh through Morena district on Saturday.
After a pause of five days, the yatra will resume at 2 pm from Dholpur in Rajasthan on Saturday and enter the state at around 3 pm.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh told ANI, "After resting for five days (from February 26 to March 1), we are resuming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today at 2 pm from Dholpur, Rajasthan. We will enter Morena, Madhya Pradesh at around 3 pm today and we will stay in the state till March 6. On March 5, Rahul Gandhi will have a darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. On March 7, we will enter Gujarat. People are supporting us during the yatra."
Congress leader Ramesh also said that Rahul Gandhi would address a public meeting in Banswara (town located in southern Rajasthan) on March 7 and after that, the Yatra would enter Gujarat and stay till March 9.
Earlier on Friday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Morena to take stock of preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' before its entering the state.
The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.
The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

LS Polls: U'khand CEO orders increased monitoring of liquor sales, seizures

BJP's poll body mulls over Lok Sabha candidates for nearly 16 states

Don't seek votes on basis of caste, religion, language: EC to parties

Google partners with news publishers to curb deepfakes ahead of elections

Number of candidates contesting LS polls rose 4-fold between 1952 and 2019

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Madhya Pradesh govt Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon