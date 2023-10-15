close
For 70 years Israel has been an occupier: Owaisi on the Israel-Hamas war

Amid its ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had asked residents of the Northern Gaza Strip to relocate to the southern part of the enclave

Owaisi, owaisi in lok sabha

Reacting to this, the AIMIM chief said "When there is no water in your house for 2 days, then how do you start calling the responsible people? There is no water to drink, no food to eat, no medicine in hospitals in Gaza and this Israeli government is telling them to move from North to South Gaza."

ANI
Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
Reacting on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the media for biased reporting and said that Israel has been an occupier for the last 70 years of the Palestinian land and the "world is silent on the atrocities."
Addressing the people at Hyderabad Owaisi said "The poor people of Gaza, with a population of 2.1 million; 1 million have been rendered homeless. The world is silent on this. Look at the one who killed, but what harm did these poor people of Gaza do to you? The media is doing one-sided reporting on the issue. For 70 years Israel has been an occupier. You cannot see the occupation, you cannot see the atrocities."
Amid its ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had asked residents of the Northern Gaza Strip to relocate to the southern part of the enclave using evacuation corridors.
The Israeli military said, "If you care about yourself and your loved ones, go south as instructed." It further said, "Rest assured that Hamas leaders have taken care of themselves and are taking cover from strikes in the region."
Reacting to this, the AIMIM chief said "When there is no water in your house for 2 days, then how do you start calling the responsible people? There is no water to drink, no food to eat, no medicine in hospitals in Gaza and this Israeli government is telling them to move from North to South Gaza."
Meanwhile, the United States sent a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean to deter the "hostile actions" against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.
The Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staffs.
Meanwhile, Lloyd Austin was the second high-level US official sent by President Joe Biden to visit Israel in two days amid the Israel-Hamas war.

He stated that the US will continue to coordinate with Israel to help secure the release of hostages from the clutches of Hamas, including American citizens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

