Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after getting injured in farmhouse

According to the sources, BRS chief KCR was injured and admitted to Yasodha Hospital. He fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night. He was shifted to Yashoda Hospital.
Further details are awaited.
