Sensex (0.19%)
69652.11 + 130.42
Nifty (0.16%)
20934.10 + 32.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.45%)
6802.60 + 30.50
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
44662.50 + 167.50
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
46797.20 -44.20
Heatmap

Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after getting injured in farmhouse

According to the sources, BRS chief KCR was injured and admitted to Yasodha Hospital. He fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night. He was shifted to Yashoda Hospital

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Telangana, in Hyderabad, Thursday | Photo: PTI

K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) | Photo: PTI

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 09:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao been admitted to Yasodha Hospital after he sustained an injury at him farmhouse on Thursday night, sources said.
According to the sources, BRS chief KCR was injured and admitted to Yasodha Hospital. He fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night. He was shifted to Yashoda Hospital.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

PKL 2023: Telugu Titans full list of players, price and live stream details

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

KCR works for his family; he failed Telangana youth: Telangana BJP Prez

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life

Winter session: Ethics Panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in LS

We've never been hesitant: Sitharaman on debating country's economy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responds to PM Modi, seeks support of Centre

Rajasthan BJP chief adds to intrigue, says Parl board to take call on CM

BJP leader Vijayvargiya claims suspense over CM to be over on Dec 10

Topics : Telangana KCR hospitals Politics

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 09:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon