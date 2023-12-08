We've never been hesitant: Sitharaman on debating country's economy

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the prevailing economic situation in the country, during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday responded to remarks by Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on the need to hold debates on economic matters.

Addressing concerns raised by the Congress member, Sitharaman articulated the government's position with regard to holding parliamentary debates on economic matters.

Stressing the Centre's 'openness' to engaging in discussions about economic policies, Sitharaman said, "Honourable member Jairam Ramesh mentioned that in all probability there will be a discussion, something to the extent of saying 'we've been asking for these debates in the previous sessions, but the government has not been willing' (to hold them). I wish to clarify that we've never been hesitant about talking on matters pertaining to the economy."

The debate in the Upper House on the economic situation in the country was held over three days, with several members enlisting their participation in it.

Going into how the national economy has fared under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman informed members of the Upper House that India's second-quarter growth is the highest in the world, adding that the country continues to be the fastest-growing economy.

"Our second-quarter growth has been very high and it is the highest in the world. We have continuously maintained that momentum of being the fastest-growing economy," the Union Finance Minister said.

Reaffirming the Centre's assertion regarding the country's economic trajectory, she said India has emerged as a global leader in terms of growth.

The Finance Minister also cited dates of similar discussions in the past, refuting the Congress's allegation that it wasn't willing to debate the economy.

She said that all the sectors of the country were growing and in the green due to the policies introduced and implemented by the Centre.

"All sectors are growing significantly. Because of the Make in India programme and PM Modi's schemes, the manufacturing sector is also significantly contributing to the economy. The manufacturing sector is contributing 13.9 per cent to the economy. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in November was 56. It is in the expansionary territory, so sustained growth is indicative of the growth," Sitharaman said, adding that the developed economies are showing a contractionary manufacturing PMI, in comparison to India's.

The Winter Session of the Parliament, which began on December 4, will culminate on December 22.