Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

We've never been hesitant: Sitharaman on debating country's economy

Addressing concerns raised by the Congress member, Sitharaman articulated the government's position with regard to holding parliamentary debates on economic matters

Depositors to get up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days if bank under moratorium

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 06:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the prevailing economic situation in the country, during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday responded to remarks by Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on the need to hold debates on economic matters.
Addressing concerns raised by the Congress member, Sitharaman articulated the government's position with regard to holding parliamentary debates on economic matters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Stressing the Centre's 'openness' to engaging in discussions about economic policies, Sitharaman said, "Honourable member Jairam Ramesh mentioned that in all probability there will be a discussion, something to the extent of saying 'we've been asking for these debates in the previous sessions, but the government has not been willing' (to hold them). I wish to clarify that we've never been hesitant about talking on matters pertaining to the economy."
The debate in the Upper House on the economic situation in the country was held over three days, with several members enlisting their participation in it.
Going into how the national economy has fared under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman informed members of the Upper House that India's second-quarter growth is the highest in the world, adding that the country continues to be the fastest-growing economy.
"Our second-quarter growth has been very high and it is the highest in the world. We have continuously maintained that momentum of being the fastest-growing economy," the Union Finance Minister said.
Reaffirming the Centre's assertion regarding the country's economic trajectory, she said India has emerged as a global leader in terms of growth.
The Finance Minister also cited dates of similar discussions in the past, refuting the Congress's allegation that it wasn't willing to debate the economy.
She said that all the sectors of the country were growing and in the green due to the policies introduced and implemented by the Centre.
"All sectors are growing significantly. Because of the Make in India programme and PM Modi's schemes, the manufacturing sector is also significantly contributing to the economy. The manufacturing sector is contributing 13.9 per cent to the economy. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in November was 56. It is in the expansionary territory, so sustained growth is indicative of the growth," Sitharaman said, adding that the developed economies are showing a contractionary manufacturing PMI, in comparison to India's.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responds to PM Modi, seeks support of Centre

Rajasthan BJP chief adds to intrigue, says Parl board to take call on CM

BJP leader Vijayvargiya claims suspense over CM to be over on Dec 10

UP Min Dharmpal Singh says BJP will have thumping mandate in LS polls

Row in Maharashtra assembly over Nawab Malik's induction in ruling alliance

The Winter Session of the Parliament, which began on December 4, will culminate on December 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman India economy Paliament Winter session Indian National Congress

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 06:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon