From Manipur to Kashmir: Key highlights of Amit Shah's speech in Parliament

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the violence in Manipur is coming down and he requested the Opposition to not add fuel to the fire.

Here are the top things he said in his address to the Parliament.

"I agree with the Opposition's claim that ethnic clashes have occurred in Manipur. The violence in the state is shameful. However, politicising it is even more shameful," he added.

While explaining what led to the ethnic clashes in Manipur, Shah said that there were bandhs or blockades over the last six years, and the insurgent violence was almost over.

"Then, neighbouring Myanmar saw a military leadership that had a Kuki Democratic Front party coming into power. Due to no fencing at the Myanmar border, the Kuki brothers started coming into Mizoram and Manipur, which led to the clashes"

No confidence motion is politically motivated, says Shah

"This no-confidence motion is one such motion where neither the people nor the House has disbelief in the government," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah added that the motive of the no-confidence motion "is just to create turmoil among the citizens".

He further added that the no-confidence motion is "politically motivated".

UPA wants to protect power: Union Minister Shah

"The Modi government took some historic decisions and ended dynasties and graft. The United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) character is to protect power but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fights to protect principles", Shah said.

Shah added that the UPA government was in power between 2004 and 2014, and terrorists would just enter across the border, cut our soldiers' heads off, and no one did anything about it.

110 million families without toilets, says Shah

"As many as 110 million families did not have toilets. The UPA government did not do anything about the situation but PM Modi did," Shah said.

We will speak to the youth of Kashmir, says Shah

" As many as 40,000 people died in Kashmir, but the Modi government has improved the situation. Kashmir has changed because of our government's policies," Shah said.

He further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will speak to the Hurriyat, Jamiat or Pakistan but would rather speak to the youth of Kashmir.

He added that Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir resulted from the wrong policies of Jawaharlal Nehru.

"No one in Kashmir can dare to engage in stone pelting," he added.