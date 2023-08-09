Confirmation

Telangana elections: Rs 1 lakh assistance scheme for minorities from Aug 16

The government has allocated a total of Rs 270 crore for the implementation of the scheme

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the distribution of the Rs 1 lakh assistance initiative for beneficiaries from minority communities will begin on August 16, Telangana Today (TT) has reported. The minister aims to distribute the scheme benefits to 10,000 beneficiaries as part of the first phase.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed government officials to speed up the implementation of schemes in the state. In line with his directions, the finance minister wanted the release of an additional Rs 130 crore grant. The government has allocated a total of Rs 270 crore for the implementation of the scheme, the report said.

Adding details on the subject, Harish Rao said that the quantum of financial assistance to be distributed would be based on the proportion of the minority population in each constituency. Thus, the minister also requested the officials to focus more on constituencies where the population of minorities was high.

Various issues regarding the implementation of Rs 1 lakh assistance to minorities came up for review along with the release of Overseas scholarships, Maintenance Charges of the students (MTF) and all non-refundable Fees payable to the institution (RTF), allocation of funds for graveyards, and release of honorarium to the Imams and Mouzzins, the report said.

Harish Rao said that he had told government officials to compile all requests in the state regarding requests for assistance in the state. Officials have been told to register all requests for allotment of land for graveyards and Eidgahs, the minister said.

Telangana Assembly is due for elections as it completes its tenure in January 2024. CM KCR is likely to roll out several welfare schemes starting next week. He will distribute the benefits by visiting various districts in the state.

Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Elections BS Web Reports Harish Rao

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon