Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Assam, Meghalaya to install boundary pillars at 5 sites by August 15

Assam, Meghalaya to install boundary pillars at 5 sites by August 15

CM Sarma stated that the meeting focused on the inter-state border dispute, artificial flooding in Guwahati, and the proposed construction of a multipurpose project at Kulsi along the Assam-Meghalaya

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam CM thanked the Meghalaya Chief Minister for visiting Guwahati and taking steps to understand the flooding issue. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held a meeting on Monday evening in Guwahati to discuss and address various inter-state issues between Assam and Meghalaya.

Speaking to the media following the meeting, CM Sarma stated that the meeting focused on the inter-state border dispute, artificial flooding in Guwahati, and the proposed construction of a multipurpose project at Kulsi along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Highlighting progress on the border issue, CM Sarma noted that both governments had previously reached agreements on six disputed areas. "In today's meeting, excluding the Pilangkata area, both sides agreed to install boundary pillars in the remaining five locations by 15 August," he said.

 

He further mentioned that the deputy commissioners of the respective districts would meet to address and resolve the issues related to the Pilangkata area, expressing confidence that a resolution would be reached. 

The Assam Chief Minister also stated that the proposed Kulsi multipurpose project would have the capacity to generate 55 megawatts of hydroelectric power and provide irrigation benefits to large parts of Kamrup and Goalpara districts.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea on deportation drive in Assam, asks petitioner to move HC

Flood, Assam Flood

Flood situation remains critical; Met dept predicts more rain in Assam

Floods, landslides in Assam, Manipur

Northeast floods, landslides: Over 20 dead across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal

Assam, Assam floods

At least 8 killed as rain triggers flash floods, landslides in Assam

landslide, Uganda landslide

Five dead in Assam landslides as heavy rain triggers floods in districts

"The project is intended to be developed as a joint initiative between Assam and Meghalaya. The state government would engage with local residents prior to implementation, and that further steps would be taken only after securing their consent," he said.

The issue of artificial flooding in Guwahati was also discussed. The Meghalaya government was briefed, through a presentation, on how water flowing from three locations in Meghalaya contributes to flooding in the city.

Sarma noted that this was the first time both governments had engaged in formal discussion on the matter.

"It was decided that the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) would be engaged to conduct satellite mapping of the Khanapara, Juripar, and Jorabat areas. This mapping, to be completed within three months, would identify the specific sources of water flow from Meghalaya into Guwahati. The data would be sent to IIT Roorkee for analysis, and both governments would jointly implement the recommendations provided by the institute," Sarma said.

Assam CM thanked the Meghalaya Chief Minister for visiting Guwahati and taking steps to understand the flooding issue. He stated that the discussions held today would contribute positively towards resolving several interstate matters.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, etc. Jayanta Mallabaruah, Chief Secretary, Dr Ravi Kota, and senior officials, including several Principal Secretaries from various departments. From the Meghalaya government, Minister of Tourism Paul Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary D P Wahlang, and other senior officials were present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ISRO

Isro successfully conducts third hot test of semicryogenic engine

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

India, US to give preferential market access to businesses, says Goyal

waqf bill, waqf property

Govt to launch Umeed portal on June 6 to digitise, regulate Waqf properties

Image: Shutterstock

IRS officer's premises raided: ₹1 cr cash, 3.5 kg gold, 2 kg silver seized

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM vows to eradicate Maoist menace before March 2026 deadline

Topics : Assam Meghalaya northeast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon