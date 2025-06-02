Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / AIADMK defers RS seat allotment, DMDK to reveal poll ties in Jan 2026

AIADMK defers RS seat allotment, DMDK to reveal poll ties in Jan 2026

On June 1, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary K P Munusamy announced that DMDK remained part of the AIADMK-led alliance and a Rajya Sabha seat will be allocated to that party in 2026

AIADMK

Premalatha claimed the AIADMK had committed in writing that it would allot five Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to her party during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. (Photo: IANS)

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apparently perturbed over AIADMK's decision to defer the allocation of a Rajya Sabha seat to it to 2026, the DMDK said it would announce its poll ties ahead of the Assembly election next year.

Stopping short of accusing the AIADMK of not honouring its commitment made before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said the AIADMK had already allotted a seat each to Dr Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK) and G K Vasan (TMC) in the past and now it was the turn of her party to get a Rajya Sabha seat.

Playing down DMDK's decision to make known its stand on alliance on January 9, 2026, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters in Coimbatore on June 1 that the ties between the AIADMK and DMDK were smooth and attempts to break them would not fructify. 

 

On June 1, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary K P Munusamy announced that DMDK remained part of the AIADMK-led alliance and a Rajya Sabha seat will be allocated to that party in 2026.

On May 31, DMDK treasurer L K Sudheesh called on Palaniswami and discussed the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

Also Read

gavel law cases

Anna univ case: AIADMK welcomes verdict, says questions remain unanswered

Supreme Court, SC

SC stay on TASMAC probe not a clean chit to DMK: AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah never spoke of coalition government, says AIADMK's Palaniswami

Nainar Nagenthiran, Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Seat-sharing with TTV, OPS for 2026 to be decided together: TN BJP chief

MK Stalin, Stalin

AIADMK-BJP alliance 'treacherous', doomed to fail: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Responding to the development, Premalatha claimed the AIADMK had committed in writing that it would allot five Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to her party during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. This assurance was given in writing. When we asked him to specify the date, Mr Palaniswami had said the year is not usually mentioned in the letter, Premalatha told reporters here.

She did not reveal all these details earlier, as it was the AIADMK's duty to fulfill its commitment. Now we will fulfill our duty by deciding on the alliance at our party meeting in Cuddalore on January 9, 2026, Premalatha told reporters here on June 1 when sought for her reaction. 

She further said that politics revolved around elections and the AIADMK had fulfilled its responsibility keeping in mind the 2026 Assembly election. We will also do the same, as every political party acts with election in mind.

The DMDK would soon announce election-incharge for all the 234 assembly constituencies in the state and commence the poll work, she added.

The DMDK general secretary thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin and his DMK for adopting a resolution at that party's general council meeting in Madurai on June 1 paying tributes to DMDK founder Captain' Vijayakanth who died about a year and a half ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumbihar liquor ban

Liquor ban in Bihar turns election flashpoint amid rising criticism

PremiumCongress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Brazil, being welcomed by an Indian Embassy official upon his arrival in Brasília on Sunday. (Photo: X:@shashItharoor)

Shashi Tharoor's independent stance fuels friction within Congress

Tej Pratap Yadav with Lalu Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy people' after expulsion from RJD, family

Neiphiu Rio

All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland join NDPP, giving CM Rio absolute majority

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray seeks Dy CM Shinde's ouster over scrapped MMRDA tenders

Topics : AIADMK DMDK Chennai Tamil Nadu K P Munusamy Palaniswami Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon