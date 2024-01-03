Given last opportunity by ED, Jharkhand CM calls summons 'illegal': Reports

The agency has asked him to specify the place, date, and time within two days of receipt of this communication | Photo: X@HemantSorenJMM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, issued a 'last opportunity' by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to record his statement in an alleged land scam days ago, has replied to the agency, labelling his summons as 'illegal,' sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Jharkhand Chief Minister, in his letter to ED, has also said that he has already given the details of his properties. He has so far skipped six summons.

"Soren has written to the ED in response to the summons issued to him, stating that the summons are 'illegal.' He has also accused ED of making the media trial of the whole matter. In his reply, he also said that he had already given the details of the properties. He has also accused ED of trying to destabilise the government," sources said.

Earlier last week, the ED issued the seventh summons to the Jharkhand CM under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, asking him to record his statement.

As he had not turned up for ED's six summons, this time the agency stated that it is his last opportunity to record the statement.

"Since you have not come to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement in obedience to the summonses issued to you, we are giving you this last opportunity to record your statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at the place, date and time, mutually convenient to you as well as the undersigned (ED), which should be within 7 days of receipt of this notice/Summons," said the ED in its summon.

The agency has asked him to specify the place, date, and time within two days of receipt of this communication.

"Despite the issuance of six summonses, you (Hemant Soren) have not appeared before this office, citing unfounded reasons. This non-appearance is impeding and hindering the progress of the investigation in the present case," ED mentioned in the summons.

The ED issued the sixth summons on December 12 for questioning, but the Chief Minister skipped the proceedings.

CM Soren was first summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case. However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations.

He was asked again to appear on August 24 and September 9, but he skipped the dates, citing preoccupations.

The agency then issued its fourth summons to the Jharkhand CM, asking him to report to the agency on September 23. The CM had earlier threatened to move for legal proceedings against the Centre if it did not withdraw the summonses issued against him.

In his letter to the agency, Soren said he had provided all necessary documents and information to the ED.

He wrote that if the ED needed any information, it could refer to the documents that he had already shared with the agency. However, he alleged that the ED summoned him on August 14 at the behest of its "political masters.