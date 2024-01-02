Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Privileges Committees of LS, RS to meet next week, hear suspended MPs

Both Houses resolved that the revocation of suspension of the 14 members was subject to the report of the Privileges Committees of the respective Houses

New Parliament Building

The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet on January 9, while that of Lok Sabha will meet on January 12, according to a bulletin circulated among the members

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Privileges Committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to meet next week, where 14 opposition MPs will be given an opportunity to put across their views over the issue of their suspension for unruly conduct during the recent Winter Session of Parliament.
As many as 146 MPs 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha were suspended during the Winter session of Parliament after they brought placards and raised slogans demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of breach of Parliament security.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Fourteen MPs three from Lok Sabha and 11 from Rajya Sabha were suspended for creating "grave disorder in their respective Houses on December 18 which led to their suspension and their cases being referred to the Privileges Committee.
Both Houses resolved that the revocation of suspension of the 14 members was subject to the report of the Privileges Committees of the respective Houses.
The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet on January 9, while that of Lok Sabha will meet on January 12, according to a bulletin circulated among the members.
Three Lok Sabha members from the Congress K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijayakumar Vijay Vasanth will get an opportunity to record oral evidence before the Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh.
The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha, chaired by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, has convened a meeting on January 9 but is yet to circulate the agenda to members.
While 97 Lok Sabha members were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, the issue of Singh, Khaleque and Vijayakumar, who had reached the presiding officer's chair, was referred to the Privileges Committee.
In Rajya Sabha also, 46 members were suspended during the Winter Session including 11 members whose case was referred to the Privileges Committee of the Upper House.
Opposition members Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, G C Chandrashekhar (all Congress); Binoy Viswam and Sandosh Kumar P. (both CPI), M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK), John Brittas and A A Rahim (both CPI-M) were suspended till the House "has the benefit of the Report of the Committee of Privilege".

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Concerns of South to be taken care of during delimitation of LS seats: Govt

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may become INDIA convenor with Congress help

BJP to form seat clusters under leaders, hold nation-wide rallies: Shelar

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Merger with Congress: YS Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Jan 3

Members facing suspension are not invited to participate in meetings of Parliamentary Committees, tours and related events.
Such members are barred from entering the respective Houses and cannot ask questions of the government during the session of Parliament.
The questions put by them for the Question Hour are also deleted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon