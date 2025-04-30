Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 10:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt announces to enumerate castes as well in the upcoming Census exercise

Govt announces to enumerate castes as well in the upcoming Census exercise

Parties and leaders across the political spectrum welcome the decision

Archis Mohan New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

The Union Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday announced castes would be enumerated as part of the “upcoming” census, paving the way for collecting caste data, which was last gathered as part of the 2011 socioeconomic caste survey but its details were not made public.
 
The last comprehensive caste census as part of the decennial census was conducted almost a century back in 1931.
 
Parties and leaders across the political spectrum welcomed the decision. They include Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Opposition leaders such as the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi; the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) key allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who heads the Telugu Desam Party (TDP); the Janata Dal (United); and parties unaffiliated to either of two principal political blocs, like the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal.
 
 
However, Gandhi, who has championed the cause of a caste census for the past couple of years, wanted to know the “timeline” for conducting the census and the budgetary allocation for it, and hoped it would be a “people’s census” and not a “bureaucrats’ census”.
 
He gave the example of the Telangana caste survey, in which the government framed the questions after consulting the people. Gandhi also reiterated the demand the 50 per cent cap on quotas be removed and quotas implemented in private educational institutions.

Announcing the decision in the afternoon, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alluded to caste surveys conducted by Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka.
 
Vaishnaw said under Article 246 of the Constitution, “census” was a Union subject listed 69th on the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.
 
He said some states had conducted surveys to enumerate castes, which had varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society.
 
“Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey,” Vaishnaw said. This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country’s progress continues without hindrance, he said.
 
Vaishnaw, and later the government, in a press statement said that caste was excluded from all census operations conducted since independence.
 
It pointed a finger at the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government for failing to conduct a caste census in 2011.
 
It said a group of ministers was formed in 2010 to deliberate on the subject of “caste census”, and most political parties recommended conducting it. “Despite this, the previous government opted for a survey instead of a caste census, known as the Socio-Economic and Caste Census,” Vaishnaw said. 
 
Political activist Yogendra Yadav, associated with the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, said that it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance government that had failed to conduct a caste census as part of the 2001 census, which was the first census after the implementation of the Mandal Commission report in 1992. 
 
However, there is no clarity on when the next census will be held. The 2021 census was delayed because of the pandemic. Last year, Shah had said the census would be conducted “very soon”.
 

Topics : caste in india census population

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

