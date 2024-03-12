Sensex (    %)
                             
Govt bans Nayeem Ahmad led Jammu Kashmir National Front under UAPA

In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared the JKNF, a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, an "unlawful association" with immediate effect

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

The government on Tuesday banned the Jammu Kashmir National Front led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared the JKNF, a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, an "unlawful association" with immediate effect.
The government said the JKNF has been "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country."

It said members of the JKNF have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in the Union territory.
It also said JKNF members "have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone pelting on security forces."

The order will have effect for a period of five years.
''The government is committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of the country,'' Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday after the Jammu Kashmir National Front was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a post on X, Shah said, "The outfit was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat and supporting terrorism, challenging the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation."

In his post, Shah said, "We are committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of Bharat.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Politics Ministry of Home Affairs

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

