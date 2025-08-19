Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt likely to introduce bill to restore J&K statehood in LS on Aug 20

On Aug 5, 2019, Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35A, ending J&K's special status

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

The Union government is likely to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday seeking to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), according to a report in The Tribune.
 
On August 5, 2019, the Government of India abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir since 1949, and granted the border state special powers over its administration, thanks to a separate Constitution.
 
The removal of the statutes - which rendered the state's separate Constitution defunct - was announced in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As part of the reorganisation announced by Shah, the state was divided into two separate Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, which was given a legislative Assembly, and Ladakh, which was created without one.
 

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Parliament

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

