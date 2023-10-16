close
Sensex (-0.03%)
66262.15 -20.59
Nifty (-0.03%)
19745.25 -5.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.52%)
5987.35 + 31.25
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40592.65 + 86.50
Nifty Bank (-0.05%)
44263.75 -24.20
Heatmap

Govt making 'cheap attempt' of using Army for its publicity: Congress

The party's remarks come in the wake of claims made in a media report that the Army would help publicise government schemes across the country

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the Army belongs to all and has never been made a part of the country's internal politics | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday accused the government of making a "cheap attempt" of using the Army for its political publicity and sought President Droupadi Murmu's immediate intervention in the matter.
The party's remarks come in the wake of claims made in a media report that the Army would help publicise government schemes across the country.
Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the Army belongs to all and has never been made a part of the country's internal politics.
"After facing failure on inflation, unemployment and all other fronts during the last nine and a half years, the Modi government is now making a very cheap attempt to get its political publicity from the army. This attempt to politicise the army is a very dangerous step," he said in a post in Hindi on X.
"We request President Droupadi Murmu ji, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, to intervene in this matter and direct the Modi government to immediately withdraw this wrong step," the Congress leader said while sharing the news report.
"The Indian Army is the army of the entire country and we are proud that our brave army never became a part of the internal politics of the country," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

US-India partnership vital for stability in Indo-Pacific: US Army Chief

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

Complete breakdown of law: Jairam Ramesh slams Centre on Manipur violence

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Shah to be present while BJP candidates file nomination in Chhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi likely to commence three-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram today

India-Pak divided because of Hindu Mahasabha not Jinnah: SP leader

Mizoram voters wrestle with Zoramthanga's leadership ahead of Nov 7 polls

The opacity of transparency: A deep dive into India's electoral bond system

Topics : Jairam Ramesh Congress central government Indian Army

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, AUS vs SL LIVEGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitCricket World Cup 2023 Points TableOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon