India-Pak divided because of Hindu Mahasabha not Jinnah: SP leader

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Saturday said that India and Pakistan were divided because the Hindu Mahasabha demanded two nations, not Jinnah.

Talking to the media, in UP's Banda, the Samajwadi Party leader said that the people who are talking of a Hindu Rashtra are the enemies of the nation.

"The Indian Constitution says that there cannot be any discrimination on the basis of faith, caste, gender or birthplace. If a Hindu speaks of a Hindu Rashtra, why won't others? People talking of Hindu Rashtra are enemies of the nation," Maurya said.

"Hindu Mahasabha spoke of Hindu Rashtra a long time ago which resulted in the formation of India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan were not divided because of Jinnah, they were divided because the Hindu Mahasabha demanded two nations," the Samajwadi Party leader added.

Notably, in August also SP leader Maurya faced backlash over his remarks on the Hindu religion.

"The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism itself. There is no religion called Hindu, Hinduism is just a hoax," Swami Prasad Maurya earlier in a post on X said.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that abusing Hindus has become a fashion and SP leader Maurya has crossed the limits.

"Abusing Hindus has become a fashion and SP leader Maurya has crossed the limits. Every day wherever he goes, he insults the Hindu religion. This time he has done wonders by saying that there is no religion called Hindu and Akhilesh ji is silent on this. I think the Samajwadi Party don't need Hindus and their votes now, this is very unfortunate," Acharya Pramod told ANI.

"I think Akhilesh Yadav should now bid farewell to Swami Prasad Maurya or otherwise it will be very bad for him and the party," Acharya Pramod added.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal also filed a complaint in August this year with Delhi Police against SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya over his remarks on the Hindu religion.

The lawyer said that the statements made by SP leader Maurya were provocative and defamatory with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion and a cognizable offence.

