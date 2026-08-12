Shah says ready to discuss all Neet-related issues; dares Oppn for debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday dared the opposition to submit a formal letter to the Lok Sabha speaker for a debate on students' protests and all related issues, and said he will attend the entire proceedings to address all questions once the discussion begins today.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, he said it was now up to the opposition whether they want to take part in the debate or to create turmoil in Parliament.

"Even today, I say that they should submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 pm. We are ready for all kinds of discussions from 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow," Shah said, asserting that the government has nothing to hide.

The home minister's remarks came just a day before the Monsoon Session comes to an end after prolonged disruptions of the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament. The protests and sloganeering by the opposition initially started over the Neet paper leak and alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The opposition later pressed for a discussion on the police action against students protesting over the Neet paper leak and also demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home minister, and their statements.

Asked about the opposition charges that he was running away from the debate, the home minister took strong exception to the claim and said words like "missing" and "fugitives" are terms that have only recently begun to be heard in India's public and parliamentary discourse.

He said ever since the Parliament session began on July 20, he has been coming regularly and sitting in his chamber in the Parliament House, but the opposition is not allowing the either House to function.

"So, what is the point of anyone going inside when the proceedings are not being allowed to run? As far as the issue of discussion is concerned, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it very clear that the government is ready for a discussion on all aspects of the students' protests related to the Neet issue," he told reporters outside Parliament's main entrance 'Makar Dwar'.

On Monday, Rijiju announced that the government is ready for a full-fledged discussion in Lok Sabha on students' protests and police action across the country, and that Shah will give a reply to the debate, provided the opposition promises not to disrupt and listens peacefully.

Pointing to the opposition's initial demand that time be allotted for a discussion, Shah said he had made it clear that he was ready to answer all questions in Parliament.

"But they simply do not want the discussion to take place. Now, let the people decide who is actually running away," he said, adding that he is also ready to discuss why the opposition "does not" want a discussion.

Shah said the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready for discussions on every issue.

Soon after the home minister's statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the opposition is not interested in listening to Shah's "lecture" in Parliament and asserted that the younger generation of the country wants to know who ordered that protesting students be shot at with pellet guns.

The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha said if Shah ordered that students be shot at, he is culpable, and if he did not, then he is incompetent, and in both cases, he should resign.