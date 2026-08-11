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Home / Politics / 'Always under pressure' from LoP Kharge: Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishan

'Always under pressure' from LoP Kharge: Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishan

The observation came when the House reconvened at 12 noon after the first adjournment and the Chairman took up the Question Hour

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said he is always under the pressure from Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge, while disallowing his demand to raise the issue of alleged theft of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.

The observation came when the House reconvened at 12 noon after the first adjournment and the Chairman took up the Question Hour.

However, Congress President and LoP, Rajya Sabha, Kharge stood up to raise the issue of alleged theft of the temple donations.

The Chairman disallowed it and said he also did not allow the Treasury benches to raise the "Jharkhand issue" as it was a state subject.

 

"LoP is raising a state subject, so that cannot be encouraged," Radhakrishnan said.

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The Chairman said he cannot allow the Opposition to "raise the same subject everyday and disturb the House".

"I allowed you (Opposition) so many times. You are raising the state subject that will not be entertained. This side (Treasury benches) also, they want to raise some state subjects and I disallowed it. They want to raise the Jharkhand issue and I said it is a state subject and I am not allowing them. I am not going to allow any state subject to be raised," he told the protesting legislators, including Kharge, who continued to raise their demands.

The Jharkhand issue relates to police baton charge on Monday on students and job aspirants, who were protesting in Ranchi in support of their demand of seeking transparency in state government job recruitment examination.

The Chair then asked the LoP to take his seat and tried to continue with the listed business.

"Please take your seat Kharge ji... I am under the pressure from you (Kharge) only. They (Treasury benches) never pressure me. You are always pressuring me...," Radhakrishnan asserted.

He was responding to the LoP's remark, who had during the tumult in the House, said the Chair was always under the pressure of the government.

Seeing continuous disruptions and noisy protests by Opposition legislators, the Chair later adjourned the House till 2 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rajya Sabha Vice President Monsoon session of Parliament

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 2:05 PM IST