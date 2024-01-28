Happy to see formation of NDA govt in Bihar: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed delight on Sunday over the formation of the NDA government in Bihar.

He wished the leadership success in steering Bihar towards "new heights of development and prosperity".

"Happy to see the formation of NDA government in Bihar. Congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar Ji on assuming the role of Chief Minister, and my heartfelt greetings to Shri @samrat4bjp and Shri @VijayKrSinhaBih as they take the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers," Sarma wrote on X.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

The 72-year-old leader indicated that he was not feeling happy with the way things were in the Mahagathbandhan' in the state, as well as the INDIA bloc that he helped take shape, but which failed to adequately recognise his efforts.

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha were among those who took oath of office. The two are named as deputy chief ministers.