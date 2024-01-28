Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Happy to see formation of NDA govt in Bihar: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He wished the leadership success in steering Bihar towards 'new heights of development and prosperity'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed delight on Sunday over the formation of the NDA government in Bihar.
He wished the leadership success in steering Bihar towards "new heights of development and prosperity".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Happy to see the formation of NDA government in Bihar. Congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar Ji on assuming the role of Chief Minister, and my heartfelt greetings to Shri @samrat4bjp and Shri @VijayKrSinhaBih as they take the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers," Sarma wrote on X.
JD(U) president Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.
The 72-year-old leader indicated that he was not feeling happy with the way things were in the Mahagathbandhan' in the state, as well as the INDIA bloc that he helped take shape, but which failed to adequately recognise his efforts.
BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha were among those who took oath of office. The two are named as deputy chief ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

Congress didn't deserve Ram mandir invitation: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Rahul Gandhi urges West Bengal to lead fight against injustice nationwide

No question of going anywhere else now, leaving NDA-fold: Nitish Kumar

Meet Vijay Kumar Sinha, a versatile and an experienced BJP leader

Meet Samrat Choudhary, OBC leader whose stock rose rapidly upon joining BJP

NDA govt in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for state's development: PM

Topics : Nitish Kumar NDA Himanta Biswa Sarma Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon