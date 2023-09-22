HD Kumaraswamy meets Shah, Nadda as Janta Dal(S) joins hands with BJP

In a boost to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Janada Dal (Secular) has decided to ally with the party following a meeting of its leader H D Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.

After the meeting, Nadda said on X, "I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for 'New India, Strong India'."



Shah was present in the meeting.

Headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, the JD(S) has long been a strong third player in the southern state where the Congress and the BJP have been the two main parties. The regional party, however, suffered a sharp decline in the recent assembly polls in the state in the Congress scored a big win, reducing the BJP to a distant third.

The BJP, which heads the NDA, believes an alliance with the JD(S) will ensure its domination in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the regional party enjoys considerable influence in south Karnataka where the saffron party has traditionally been weak.

Also Read Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah HD Kumaraswamy's son resigns from JD(S) post defeat in Karnataka polls Ex-CM Kumaraswamy calls Cong 'hypocrite' for boycotting Parliament opening Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad Refer BJP MP's remark matter to privileges panel: Danish Ali to LS Speaker Andhra Assembly speaker suspends 5 TDP MLAs for day amid uproarious scenes AAP to go it alone in 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, says Anurag Dhanda SC issues notice to Udhayanidhi, A Raja, TN govt over Sanatan remark Oppn seeks action against Bidhuri over communal remarks against Danish Ali