Sachin Pilot has not given any ultimatum to party: Congress MLA Chaudhary

Congress MLA and Punjab's state chief Harish Chaudhary on Wednesday made it clear that Sachin Pilot has not given any ultimatum to the party but wanted to speak to the party and prefers to build a bridge between the people and the state government.

"Sachin Pilot has not given any ultimatum to the party but he has tried to speak to the government. Any leader who is talking to the government or anybody else, it needs to be heard and resolved on the basis of merit. I am hopeful that government will come up with a solution," Chaudhary said.

His statement comes referring to the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot's ultimatum to his own party's government in Rajasthan to probe the alleged paper leak scam.

He warned the Gehlot government that if his demands were not met by this month, he would agitate across the state.

When asked about the paper leak case in the state, Harish Chaudhary said that he always had a very clear stand on the issue both in the assembly and outside the assembly that there should not be any injustice to the students at any cost.

"No injustice should be done to the youths of Rajasthan. Currently, the biggest problem in the country is unemployment.... We should raise our voice against him," said Chaudhary

Also Read Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan 80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe Rahul Gandhi's talk show to be held at Stanford University on May 31 Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet Boycotting inauguration not in true spirit of democracy: Andhra CM It's drama: CPI MP Binoy Viswam on new Parliament building inauguration Dharmendra Pradhan objects to Odisha govt's move of pension pay in cash

Chaudhary also favoured the decision of putting academicians in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Chowdhary also claimed that Rajasthan Government and the Congress party have zero tolerance for corruption and whosoever is involved in the corruption, action is been taken against them.