PM, Bommai, Siddaramaiah among others greet Ex-PM Gowda on 91st birthday

PM Narendra Modi, outgoing Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar among others have greeted JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda on his 91st birthday

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
H D Deve Gowda (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar among others have greeted JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on his 91st birthday.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Greetings to our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji on his birthday. His contribution towards our nation is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Bommai had made a telephone call to Gowda to greet him on his birthday, the outgoing CM's office said in a statement.

Gowda's son and former CM H D Kumaraswamy in a tweet greeting his father said, "He is my strength, motivation, beacon, the great spirit of JD(S). His contribution to the country and Kannada naadu is unforgettable. His experience is 'amrutha dhaare' for all of us. May the Lord grant him good health. May he continue to lead us all for a long time to come."

Gowda served as the 11th prime minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996. He presently is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who according to Congress sources is likely to be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, has also greeted Gowda.

"Best birthday wishes to former Prime Minister and senior leader of Janata Dal Shri @H_D_Devegowda. I wish him good health & happiness. May he continue to guide us to protect the interests of Kannadigas and our land, water and language," he tweeted.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar, who according to the party is all set to be the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, wishing Gowda said, "The steps taken by him in state and national politics are a driving force for leaders like us. I pray that God blesses him with good health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JDS H D Deve Gowda Karnataka

First Published: May 18 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

