How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Balasaheb Thackeray would call Sharad Pawar “maidyaacha pota” (sack of flour). While they were friends outside of the political arena, it was not a moniker of endearment.
In his memoirs, On My Terms, Pawar writes that Thackeray, “a cartoonist par excellence”, made “fun” of his “heavy girth”.
Did Thackeray also intend to describe Pawar as sluggish in his political manoeuvres?
