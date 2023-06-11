Increasing VAT on petrol, diesel burden on common man: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Sunday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for putting an unprecedented burden on the common person and farmers by repeatedly increasing VAT on petrol and diesel, including the latest hike which made petrol and diesel amongst the costliest in the region.

Demanding withdrawal of the arbitrary increase, the SAD President said, instead of causing misery to the common person the government should save money by putting the brakes on its multi-hundred crore advertising spending.

"There won't be any need to raise additional resources as is being asserted by the AAP government if it ends its reckless advertisements as well as publicity gimmicks," he said.

Badal said, on the one hand, the government was claiming that it was giving 300 units free power. On the other, it had severely pruned several social welfare benefits, including old-age pension scheme.

"Now it has increased VAT on petrol and diesel. This only shows the duplicitous nature of this government which is taxing the people above and beyond the benefits extended to them. It is a true case of giving with one hand and taking back with two," Badal added.

--IANS

