Sachin Pilot targets former CM Vasundhara Raje over corruption cases

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday targeted ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje over alleged corruption cases.

"It may take time but justice will be done with the people. It is rightly said that every mistake calls for punishment. The greatest justice is delivered by the God. If not today but tomorrow, justice will be done," Pilot said while addressing a gathering organised on the death anniversary of his father and former Union minister Rajesh Pilot at Gurjar Hostel in Dausa city.

He said that he opposed the Raje government on every corruption case and the mining lease case was no different. "I opposed the Vasundhara government 365 days a year. I never said anything wrong, but if they allotted the mine, and canceled the matter, there needs to be an inquiry," he said demanding inquiry in Raje's matter.

He said that his party is not going to back down from raising the issues of the people and will always be available for the citizens.

"Whether we hold any position or not, the public will always remain supreme for me and my party. For us, credibility in the eyes of the public will always matter. We will always strive for the people and this is what Rajesh Pilot has taught us," he said.

Remembering his father, Pilot said that his father was born to a humble family. "My father was born in a small farmer house but he kept himself aloof of any corruption while achieving many things in his life. Having a corruption-free career is the biggest success for any politician," Pilot said.

Also Read Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report Congress leaders hit out at those alleging corruption in Gehlot govt Gehlot's statement a conspiracy: Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot Delhi first to be attacked, similar ordinances coming for others: Kejriwal Home Minister Amit Shah pitches for a Tamil PM in future, says report People's trust 'biggest asset for me', will not back down on demands: Pilot WFI chief slams Congress for Emergency, avoids reference to wrestlers' row Women participation in public sector down from 30% to 24%: Karnataka CM

He said that Rajesh Pilot has taught us not to compromise on truth and honesty in adverse circumstances.

"There should be no place for corrupt leaders in the politics of Rajasthan or the country," he said.

He said that any government must have a big heart and should be able to help the lower strata of the society with all the resources at its disposal.

"When our government helped the families who come from the humble background, they (union government) targeted us and said that the government will become financially bankrupt.

"When we tried to help the youth, they (state government) labelled us a mentally bankrupt. The government must have large heart and should do everything to help the poor people. We have the resources to help these people," Sachin Pilot said.

Rajasthan state ministers Parsadi Lal Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Brijendra Ola, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Hemaram Chaudhary and Murarilal Meena and nine other MLAs were also present at the function.

--IANS

arc/daan