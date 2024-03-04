Sensex (    %)
                        
INDIA bloc will open 'closed doors' of jobs for youth, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi's intention is not to provide employment.

Rahul Gandhi

"Why are a large number of very important posts vacant in the office of the prime minister, who is carrying a 'bag of false guarantees'?" Gandhi asked | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "not filling up" vacant posts and asserted that it is the INDIA bloc's resolve to open the "closed doors" of jobs for the youth.
Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi's intention is not to provide employment.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Youth of the country, note one thing! Narendra Modi's intention is not to provide employment. Far from creating new posts, he is also sitting on the vacant posts of the central government."

"If we consider the data presented by the central government in Parliament, then 9,64,000 posts are vacant in 78 departments. If we look at important departments only, 2.93 lakh posts are vacant in the railways, 1.43 lakh in the home ministry and 2.64 lakh in the defence ministry," the former Congress president said.
Does the central government have the answer as to why more than 30 per cent posts are vacant in 15 major departments, he asked.
"Why are a large number of very important posts vacant in the office of the prime minister, who is carrying a 'bag of false guarantees'?" Gandhi asked.
The BJP government, which considers giving permanent jobs as a burden, is continuously promoting a contract system, where there is neither security nor respect, he alleged.
"The vacant posts are the right of the youth of the country and we have prepared a concrete plan to fill them. INDIA's (bloc) resolve is that we will open closed doors of jobs for the youth," Gandhi asserted.
The destiny of the youth will see a sunrise after breaking the darkness of unemployment, he said.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

