Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kejriwal agrees to appear before ED virtually, seeks date after March 12

The chief minister reiterated that the summonses are "illegal" but still he was ready to answer the questions by the probe agency, the sources said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his reply to the latest ED summons related to the excise policy case has expressed readiness to appear before the agency through video-conferencing after March 12, government sources said on Monday.
Kejriwal has so far skipped multiple summonses of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), calling them illegal and asking the agency to wait as the matter was in court.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The chief minister reiterated that the summonses are "illegal" but still he was ready to answer the questions by the probe agency, the sources said.
Kejriwal also has to appear before a city court on March 16. The court has sought his personal appearance in a complaint case filed by the ED over skipping of its summonses by the him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

PM Modi brought social, economic changes, says LS Speaker Om Birla

Charting road ahead: Govt readies Viksit Bharat plan with focus on growth

BJP veterans over 70 ready to make way for younger faces in Karnataka

BJP's first list of Lok Sabha candidates: Of continuity and winnability

Sandeshkhali case: Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP sees an opening

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon