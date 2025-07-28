Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / INDIA bloc holds meeting ahead of discussion on Operation Sindoor in LS

This meeting comes as the Lok Sabha gears up for a 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor today

Parliament

A fiery debate is expected to unfold in Parliament between top leaders from the ruling alliance and the opposition. (Photo:PTI)

ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

The floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Monday held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the second week of the monsoon session and the issues that need to be raised.

This meeting comes as the Lok Sabha gears up for a 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor today.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition not to use language reminiscent of Pakistan.

He said that there was a need to be mindful and maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces.

"I request the opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful. We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces," Rijiju told ANI.

 

The Union Minister stated that the opposition, including the Congress, should refrain from making any statements that could harm national interests.

"The Congress and the Opposition should not say anything that could harm the national interests. Whatever they speak against India is used by the Pakistanis and India's enemies outside," Rijiju said, adding, "It was the wish of the people of India that the PM decided to launch Operation Sindoor through the Indian Army. Today, the Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to address the Lok Sabha at around noon.

Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

A fiery debate is expected to unfold in Parliament between top leaders from the ruling alliance and the opposition.

Lok Sabha's listing for the Business for Monday, "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Even since the monsoon session began on July 21, the Parliament has witnessed constant adjourments amid uproar over the demands of the opposition to push for a debate on issues of public importance, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament was marked by major disruptions, including the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President.

Topics : Monsoon session of Parliament Monsoon session Operation Sindoor

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

