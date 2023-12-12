Sensex (-0.01%)
69923.83 -4.70
Nifty (0.06%)
21009.35 + 12.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.31%)
6784.85 + 20.70
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
44792.40 + 63.25
Nifty Bank (-0.12%)
47258.15 -56.10
Heatmap

Is this Modi's guarantee for MP: Congress slams BJP for picking Mohan Yadav

Springing a surprise, the BJP on Monday picked Yadav, a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

BJP Congress, political party, congress

Out of the 872 acres of land reserved for Simhastha, his land was carved out by changing the land use, the Congress leader alleged.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the BJP for picking Mohan Yadav as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, alleging that there are many serious allegations against him including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan.
Springing a surprise, the BJP on Monday picked Yadav, a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, Eight days after the election results, BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including of large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan.
Out of the 872 acres of land reserved for Simhastha, his land was carved out by changing the land use, the Congress leader alleged.
Many of Yadav's videos are also viral on social media in which he is seen abusing, threatening and making objectionable statements, Ramesh alleged.
Is this 'Modi's guarantee' for Madhya Pradesh, he asked.
Yadav, who was not seen as among contenders for the CM post, is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is a three-time MLA and a prominent leader of OBCs, who account for more than 48 per cent of the state's population.
He was first elected as an MLA in 2013 from Ujjain South and retained the assembly seat in 2018 and again in 2023.
The BJP legislator was serving as the higher education minister in the outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.

Also Read

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Developed Kerala possible without Left, Cong: Chandrasekhar slams Vijayan

BJD, Congress, BJP in slugfest over I-T raids on Odisha distilleries

We welcome the decision: Uddhav Thackeray on SC's verdict on Article 370

Rajasthan BJP legislature party meet at 4 pm, suspense over CM to end

Security heightened at Madhya Pradesh CM designate Mohan Yadav's residence

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Congress Jairam Ramesh Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon