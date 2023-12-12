Is this Modi's guarantee for MP: Congress slams BJP for picking Mohan Yadav

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the BJP for picking Mohan Yadav as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, alleging that there are many serious allegations against him including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan.

Springing a surprise, the BJP on Monday picked Yadav, a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, Eight days after the election results, BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including of large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan.

Out of the 872 acres of land reserved for Simhastha, his land was carved out by changing the land use, the Congress leader alleged.

Many of Yadav's videos are also viral on social media in which he is seen abusing, threatening and making objectionable statements, Ramesh alleged.

Is this 'Modi's guarantee' for Madhya Pradesh, he asked.

Yadav, who was not seen as among contenders for the CM post, is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is a three-time MLA and a prominent leader of OBCs, who account for more than 48 per cent of the state's population.

He was first elected as an MLA in 2013 from Ujjain South and retained the assembly seat in 2018 and again in 2023.

The BJP legislator was serving as the higher education minister in the outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.