Business Standard
K'taka BJP president demands CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over MUDA scam

The BJP MLAs had entered the well of the House, insisting on a thorough investigation into the scam

Bengaluru: BJP & JD(S) legislators during their night-long dharna against Congress government's alleged corruption at Vidhansoudha, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged scam at the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
"We met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and requested him for a CBI inquiry into the MUDA scam. We also sought the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah. He is bound to resign," Vijayendra told reporters after the BJP-JDS delegation met the governor.
Besides Vijayendra, the delegation included Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra, R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, and JD(S) MLA CB Suresh Babu.
Vijayendra also attacked the Siddaramaiah government for the alleged irregularities in the Valmiki Development Corporation.
He said that the High Court's recent stay on the FIR filed against ED officials involved in the Valmiki scam, was a slap on the state government.
"ED is investigating the Valmiki scam but Congress protested about it. But the court stayed the FIR. It is a slap to this government. The ruling party is now scared," he said.

The Valmiki scam pertains to the alleged illegal transfer of funds from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Corporation, which is charged with implementing welfare programmes for scheduled tribe members.
Earlier in the month, the ED arrested former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra in connection with the scam.
On Thursday, MLAs of the BJP and JD(S) held a night-long protest inside the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha and slept inside the assembly after their demand for a discussion in the House was not allowed by the Speaker.
The BJP MLAs had entered the well of the House, insisting on a thorough investigation into the scam.
Earlier, a complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.
The complaint alleges wrongdoing by Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Malikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, who claimed to be a landowner, and his family. It was further alleged that MUDA created fake documents and obtained plots worth crores of rupees. Snehamayi Krishna has raised several questions in his complaint.
The BJP demands that the land given to the CM's family should be returned. The opposition accused Siddaramaiah of usurping the lands that belonged to the Dalit community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Siddaramaiah Indian National Congress Karnataka Assembly

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

