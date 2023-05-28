close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gives target of winning 20 seats in LS polls

The chief Minister has instructed the ministers to carry out their responsibilities by keeping this goal in mind and with commitment, honesty and agility

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar photo: pti

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has formed a full-fledged government, has fixed targets for all his Cabinet colleagues, saying they should all strive to win at least 20 of the total 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister on Saturday filled all 34 seats in his Cabinet by inducting 24 new ministers.

Noting that the Lok Sabha elections are coming in a year, Siddaramaiah said, "We should win at least 20 Lok Sabha constituencies as a gift to party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and seniors Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi."

The chief Minister has instructed the ministers to carry out their responsibilities by keeping this goal in mind and with commitment, honesty and agility, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

"We should strive sincerely to ensure that the guarantees assured by us reach the people. The mistakes of the past should not be repeated this time," he was quoted as saying in the statement. Siddaramaiah assured the ministers that portfolio allocation will be completed shortly, and told them, "All of you must work actively. As a result of our struggle in the opposition, people have rejected the misrule of the BJP and held our hands." Telling the ministers to "listen to the people's problems and respond to them", he reminded them that "the people of the state have given us an unprecedented majority and also a great responsibility. It is our responsibility to provide a pro-people administration according to their expectations."

He added, "Take steps to solve problems locally and prevent them from running pillar to post even for small works. People should not be made to come to Vidhana Soudha (the seat of the state legislature and secretariat) to get their work done."

"Through our pro-people work, we have to register an unprecedented victory in the Lok Sabha elections again," he instructed the ministers.

The situation is just right to end the misrule of the Centre through Karnataka, he said. "We must not forget this. Therefore, the ministers should travel to their districts extensively. The problems should be solved at the district and taluk level," Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister has given targets to all the ministers and wished them good luck, the statement said, adding that he also asked them to keep a strict vigil on officers and to fight against corruption.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE: Exit polls predict close BJP vs Cong fight

Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 9:30 am

Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 10 am

Religious rituals during inauguration show country going backwards: Pawar

Tendency to hog the limelight: TMC's dig at PM over Parliament inauguration

Twitter war: Cong shows PM Modi in miniature before Nehru, BJP hits back

Protests in J'khand for 'no invite' to Prez at new Parliament building

Democracy not about buildings but functions with people's voice: Kharge

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah Lok Sabha

First Published: May 28 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Religious rituals during inauguration show country going backwards: Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
2 min read

Tendency to hog the limelight: TMC's dig at PM over Parliament inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

Twitter war: Cong shows PM Modi in miniature before Nehru, BJP hits back

Nehru, Congress, BJP, Modi
3 min read

Protests in J'khand for 'no invite' to Prez at new Parliament building

President Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Democracy not about buildings but functions with people's voice: Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
1 min read

Most Popular

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Self-glorifying authoritarian PM: Congress on new Parliament inauguration

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Naveen Patnaik close to Modi, Shah: Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, Union minister
2 min read

New Parliament building: Lotus motif for Rajya Sabha, peacock for Lok Sabha

Parliament, New parliament building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon