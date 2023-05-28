close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Protests in J'khand for 'no invite' to Prez at new Parliament building

The Jharkhand unit of Congress, CPI and some tribal organisations staged demonstrations to protest against the Centre for not inviting President Murmu to the inauguration of new Parliament building

Press Trust of India Ranchi
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand unit of Congress, CPI and some tribal organisations on Sunday staged demonstrations here to protest against the Centre for "not inviting" President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

State Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that "no invite" to the President for the inauguration was "disrespect to the Constitution".

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi and expressed hope that it would become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.

Congress workers assembled near the statue of Birsa Munda in Ranchi's Birsa Chowk, holding placards with slogans such as Rashtrapati Ke Samman Mein, Congress Hai Maidan Mein' (In honour of the President, Congress is on roads) written on these.

"The new parliament building was inaugurated today, which is indeed a matter of pride for the country. But, the President was not invited to the event. We believe that 'no invite' to the President for the inauguration was disrespect to the Constitution. So, we are here to stage a protest against the Centre's dictatorial approach," Thakur said.

During the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, then President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited, he claimed.

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Top headlines: Meta layoffs, angel tax exemption, new Parliament & more

Democracy not about buildings but functions with people's voice: Kharge

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on good governance

'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Cutting Kerala's borrowing capacity a 'sadistic approach' of the Centre: CM

"Now, President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration of the building. It seems that the BJP decided to disrespect her. The constitutional practices have been ignored, which is not good for democracy, he said.

Left parties and various tribal organisations also observed black-day at Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk for allegedly ignoring the President during the inauguration.

Communist Party of India state secretary Mahendra Pathak said, The BJP government at the Centre has shown its dictatorship by not inviting the President. It's a black day for the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Jharkhand Congress CPI Parliament Protest

First Published: May 28 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Democracy not about buildings but functions with people's voice: Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
1 min read

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on good governance

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

'Coronation over, king crushing people': Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Cutting Kerala's borrowing capacity a 'sadistic approach' of the Centre: CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
2 min read

Most Popular

PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

New Parliament building: Lotus motif for Rajya Sabha, peacock for Lok Sabha

Parliament, New parliament building
2 min read

Indian Overseas Congress workers plan huge welcome for Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Naveen Patnaik close to Modi, Shah: Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, Union minister
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon