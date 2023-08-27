Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

KCR broke dreams of T'gana Mukti Sangram by sitting with Owaisi: Amit Shah

Referring to the AIMIM as the 'Razakars', the Union Home Minister said, "I want to tell KCR, that youths of Telangana had laid down their lives for state's liberation, not to sit down with Razakar'

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for his alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
In an attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief, Amit Shah said, "You have broken the dreams of the fighters of Telangana Mukti Sangram by sitting with Owaisi for the last nine years". Amit Shah was addressing the 'Raithu Gosa-BJP Bharosa' rally at Khammam.
Referring to the AIMIM as the 'Razakars', the Union Home Minister said, "I want to tell KCR, that the youths of Telangana had laid down their lives for the state's liberation, not to sit down with the Razakars."
The Razakars were the paramilitary volunteer force of Hyderabad Nizam at the time of Hyderabad's integration into the Indian state. It is believed that the AIMIM has its roots in this paramilitary force which had resisted Hyderabad's Liberation.
Speaking about the actions taken by the KCR government against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state, Amit Shah said, "KCR thinks that if they oppress the BJP workers, BJP won't rebel. They arrested our leaders when we were fighting against corruption. They arrested Bandi Sanjay Kumar, pushed out Eleta Rajender from the Assembly..."
Accusing the Telangana Chief Minister of nepotism, Amit Shah said that everyone is aware that KCR wants his son KTR to head the state after him. However, Amit Shah said that it will not happen in this upcoming election.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Telangana elections: Shah to address rally, review preparations in state

AAP making strong organisation in Bihar like other states: Sandeep Pathak

Some parties that attended NDA meet in touch with 'INDIA' bloc: Congress

Congress' Milind Deora hails 'evolving chemistry' of INDIA partners

Won't bow down to guv's threat: Punjab CM on 'President rule' threat

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Srinagar for personal visit, to join son Rahul

"We know that you (KCR) want to make KTR the CM of the state, but this time neither KCR nor KTR will become the CM. This time someone from the BJP will become the CM," Amit Shah said.
The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled at the end of this year. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah KCR Telangana Owaisi

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon